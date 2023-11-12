Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

