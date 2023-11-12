Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
