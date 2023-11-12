Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

