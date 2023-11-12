Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Boot Barn worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 122.3% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 181,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

