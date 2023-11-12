Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Paylocity worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 872.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,914 shares of company stock worth $33,888,243 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

