Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of Addus HomeCare worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $5,556,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

