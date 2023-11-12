Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

