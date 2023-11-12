Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 3.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $77.76 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

