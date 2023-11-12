Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dorman Products worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.