Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Envestnet worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

