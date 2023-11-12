Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000.

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

