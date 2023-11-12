Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 31,941 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. Qualys makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Qualys worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qualys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 7.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.3% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $172.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,341 shares of company stock worth $3,616,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Read Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.