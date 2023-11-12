Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 61,589 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,589 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of TTEC worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

