SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

