SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
