Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in October

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.