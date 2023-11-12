Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,243,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 1,550,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SUUIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SUUIF
Superior Plus Stock Up 1.7 %
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.