Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,243,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 1,550,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.8 days.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SUUIF stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

