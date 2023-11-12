Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a P/E ratio of -261.64 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Surmodics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Surmodics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

