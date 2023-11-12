Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $4.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

