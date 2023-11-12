Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Broadcom worth $1,306,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $957.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $502.00 and a fifty-two week high of $958.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $858.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

