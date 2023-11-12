Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,750,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,533,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $410,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

