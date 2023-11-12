Swiss National Bank Has $326.42 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of American Tower worth $326,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 729,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 73,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 58,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

