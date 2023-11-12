Swiss National Bank Has $662.12 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 586,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $662,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

