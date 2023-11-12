Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of PepsiCo worth $921,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $179.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

