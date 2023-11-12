Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,301,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 350,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,696,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average is $235.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

