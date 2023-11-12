Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 569,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $696,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

