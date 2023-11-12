Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154,800 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Costco Wholesale worth $862,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $577.12 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.62. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

