Swiss National Bank Sells 188,300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,656,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 188,300 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $810,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $597.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $598.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.19 and a 200 day moving average of $491.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

