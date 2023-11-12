Swiss National Bank Sells 235,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 235,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Union Pacific worth $451,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

