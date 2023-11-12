Swiss National Bank Sells 292,800 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 292,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $302,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

