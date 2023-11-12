Swiss National Bank Sells 445,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,162,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 445,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $352,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.