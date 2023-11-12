Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 8,698 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

MPC opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

