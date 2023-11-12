Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.31.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

