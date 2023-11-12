Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

