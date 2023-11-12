Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

