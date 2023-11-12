Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,540 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

