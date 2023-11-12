Synovus Financial Corp Sells 706 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $255.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

