Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

SYPR opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

