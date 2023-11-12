Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
SYPR opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
