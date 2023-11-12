System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 14.7%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) was down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 187,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 118,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,012,794 shares in the company, valued at $49,973,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $3,438,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

