T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 775,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of T-Mobile US worth $441,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

