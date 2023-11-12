T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

