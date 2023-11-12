Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
