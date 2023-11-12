Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 389,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,770. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

