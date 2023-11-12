Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SKT stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

