Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

