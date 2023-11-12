Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $41,828,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 4,479,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.