Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $1.80. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

