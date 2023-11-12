Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2692 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of Tate & Lyle stock remained flat at $31.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 970 ($11.97) to GBX 950 ($11.73) in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
