Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.91

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.91 and traded as high as $22.13. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 2,797 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAYD

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.