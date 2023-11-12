Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

