Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TELDF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

