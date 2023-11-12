Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,465,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after buying an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

